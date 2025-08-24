Mumbai News: Haji Ali And Mahim Dargahs Begin 12-Day Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations For Prophet’s 1500th Birth Anniversary

Mumbai News: Dargahs Plan 150 Million Prayers For Prophet Muhammad’s 1500th Birth Anniversary | X|@PTI_News

The city’s most visited Sufi shrines, Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs will begin a 12-day-long celebration from today to mark the 1500th birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, of the prophet of Islam. The celebrations will feature a series of spiritual, social, and charitable events.

Festivities Open with Flag Hoisting and Music

The festivities will start with a Parcham Kushayi, a flag-hoisting ceremony on Monday evening, and a music programme featuring the daff instrument at Mahim dargah. This will be followed by a community cleaning drive, educational sessions on the lifestyle of the prophet at Rehbar Foundation’s Al Barkaat Malik Mohammed Islam School, and a free distribution of books and school supplies to students.

Social and Educational Initiatives

An interactive and interfaith session on 'Legacy of the Holy Prophet of Islam – Justice, Equality and Righteousness' will be held on August 30, which will bring together leaders from various faiths to discuss Prophet Mohammad's universal teachings. The programmes were announced by managing trustee, Suhail Khandwani, on Sunday.

Free Medical Camps for Public

The trusts will host a three-day free medical camp at the Mahim dargah from September 1 to 3. These camps will provide essential health services, including heart check-ups, specialised medical care for women, and eye-care camps, in collaboration with Balaji Hospital, Anjuman-I-Islam’s Kalsekar Hospital, and Raheja Fortis Hospital. Other events include calligraphy art workshops.

Durood Shareef Day to Unite Devotees

A special Durood Shareef Day will be observed on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the goal of reciting 150 million crore Durood Sharif across multiple locations and through online submissions. Durood Shareef prayers ask for God's mercy on the prophet and his family.

Culmination with Ziyarat and Procession

The celebration will culminate on Friday, September 5, with several events, including a Moo-e-Mubarak Ziyarat at the two dargahs. The day will also feature the distribution of refreshments to participants of the Eid-e-Milad procession from Wanjawadi Masjid. A large stage will be set up near the Sir J J Hospital junction to welcome the procession and felicitate the participants.

The dates of the celebrations correspond from the 1st to the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal.The year 571 AD is the birth date of the prophet as per the Gregorian calendar.