Maharashtra: PWD Sets Up 10 Facilitation Centres For Ganeshotsav Devotees Traveling To Konkan

To ensure a smoother and more comfortable journey for the large number of devotees traveling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Public Works Department has set up facilitation centres along the highways equipped with various facilities. These centres will ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during their travel.

A total of 10 facilitation centres have been started in the district at Palspe Phata, Kharpada, Kharpale, Vakan, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Lonere, Mahad city, and Poladpur (Lohare).

These facilitation centres will provide police assistance booths, emergency police towing vans, cranes, vehicle repair units, tire air-filling facilities, medical units, ambulance services, free emergency medical treatment, child nutrition rooms, feeding rooms for women, as well as free tea, biscuits, drinking water, and ORS.