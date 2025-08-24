 Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail

Pinjari, a resident of Nagothane Mohalla, lost his balance while walking across the historic Nagothane–Varvatane bridge around 10:30 a.m. Police said he initially managed to cling to the railing but slipped moments later and fell into the river.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
The victim in the top right, the rescue operation underway | File Image

Nagothane (Raigad): A 57-year-old driver, Anwar Aziz Pinjari, slipped and fell into the Amba River on Saturday morning while crossing the Nagothane–Varvatane bridge. Despite desperate rescue attempts by locals and police, the strong current swept him away.

Pinjari, a resident of Nagothane Mohalla, lost his balance while walking across the historic Nagothane–Varvatane bridge around 10:30 a.m. Police said he initially managed to cling to the railing but slipped moments later and fell into the river.

Local residents quickly threw a rope to save him, while police constable Prakash Hambir even jumped into the river. However, both efforts failed as the strong current carried Pinjari away.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Kulkarni and his team, along with villagers, conducted a search with the SVRSS rescue squad. Despite several hours of effort, Pinjari could not be located.

FPJ Shorts
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
'Insider Trading': Mahua Moitra Slams SEBI After Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Wife Sells Entire 7% Stake In Nazara Technologies Ahead Of Online Gaming Bill
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video
Close Call! Enea Bastianini Escapes Mishap After Mid-Race Slip, Narrowly Avoids Collision With Riders During MotoGP Hungarian GP; Video
Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud:40-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹2.9 Lakh n Share Market Scam Via Fake Motilal Oswal...
article-image

The search continued till 5 p.m. but had to be called off due to poor visibility and heavy water flow. Police confirmed that the operation would resume once conditions improved.

ASI Ramesh Sonkar is leading the investigation under the supervision of API Kulkarni. Authorities are monitoring the river for any sign of the missing man.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties

Thane News: Two Old Houses Collapse In Mumbra’s Darga Chawl, No Casualties

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue...

Thane Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming In Upvan Lake

Thane Tragedy: 10-Year-Old Boy Drowns While Swimming In Upvan Lake

'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List...

'Stop Vote Theft, Vet Electoral Rolls': Thackeray Brothers Raise Alarm Over Voter List...

Mumbai News: Bandra’s Mount Mary Basilica Opens Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre Ahead Of Annual...

Mumbai News: Bandra’s Mount Mary Basilica Opens Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre Ahead Of Annual...