Navi Mumbai Tragedy: Nagothane Man Swept Away In Amba River After Falling From Bridge; Rescue Efforts Fail

The victim in the top right, the rescue operation underway | File Image

Nagothane (Raigad): A 57-year-old driver, Anwar Aziz Pinjari, slipped and fell into the Amba River on Saturday morning while crossing the Nagothane–Varvatane bridge. Despite desperate rescue attempts by locals and police, the strong current swept him away.

Pinjari, a resident of Nagothane Mohalla, lost his balance while walking across the historic Nagothane–Varvatane bridge around 10:30 a.m. Police said he initially managed to cling to the railing but slipped moments later and fell into the river.

Local residents quickly threw a rope to save him, while police constable Prakash Hambir even jumped into the river. However, both efforts failed as the strong current carried Pinjari away.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Kulkarni and his team, along with villagers, conducted a search with the SVRSS rescue squad. Despite several hours of effort, Pinjari could not be located.

The search continued till 5 p.m. but had to be called off due to poor visibility and heavy water flow. Police confirmed that the operation would resume once conditions improved.

ASI Ramesh Sonkar is leading the investigation under the supervision of API Kulkarni. Authorities are monitoring the river for any sign of the missing man.