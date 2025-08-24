 Panvel Gears Up For Grand Finale Of MLA Prashant Thakur Elocution Competition 2025
From an overwhelming 16,887 participants in the preliminary rounds, 718 students have qualified for the final stage, where they will showcase their oratory skills and critical thinking.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
The grand finale of the MLA Prashant Thakur Elocution Competition 2025, organised jointly by Koshish Foundation and Panvel Municipal Corporation, will be held on Monday.

Two Venues for the Mega Finale

The finale will be conducted at two venues C.K. Thakur College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Khanda Colony, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation School at Loknete D.B. Patil Vidyalaya.

Thought-Provoking Topics for Young Minds

Students will deliver speeches on a variety of thought-provoking topics including “My Favourite Superhero,” “If I Were a Bird,” “My Favourite Scientist,” “Swachh Bharat,” “Plastic-Free India,” “Internet – Boon or Curse?,” “Artificial Intelligence – Threat or Opportunity?,” “Value of Time,” and “Failure is the Stepping Stone to Success.”

Wide Participation from Schools

Several schools from Panvel taluka and nearby areas are participating, including Ramsheth Thakur Public School (Kamothe),  Shakuntala Ramsheth Thakur School (Ulwe), Ramsheth Thakur English Medium School (Kamothe), Sudhagad Education Society’s School (Kalamboli), Sushma Patil Vidyalaya (Kamothe), C.K. Thakur Vidyalaya (New Panvel), Panvel Municipal Corporation Schools, and Zilla Parishad Schools from Murbi, Kopra and Kharghar.

Building Leaders of Tomorrow

Koshish Foundation’s vice president and competition head Mayuresh Netkar said the initiative goes beyond a contest:

“The MLA Prashant Thakur Elocution Competition is about building confident speakers and responsible citizens. It helps students develop leadership qualities and critical thinking.”

