Mumbai: Dr BA Road Shut for Ganpati Arrival, Multiple BEST Bus Routes Diverted Via Kalachowki, Parel T T

Mumbai’s public bus services have been diverted on account of the Ganpati arrival ceremony in the Lalbaug-Parel area. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced multiple route changes owing to traffic restrictions in central Mumbai.

1.लालबाग-परळ येथे गणपती आगमन सोहळ्यानिमित्त डॉ.बी.ए रोड हिंदमाता पासून ते भायखळा बेस्ट बसेस साठी बंद केल्यामुळे बसमार्ग क्र.C1,4,5,6,7,8,19ई हिंदमाता-परळ टी टी-आचार्य दोंदे मार्ग-परळ गाव-जी.डी.आंबेकर मार्ग- काळाचौकी-बॅ नाथ पै मार्गे-घोडपदेव- इ.एस.पाटणवाला मार्गे भायखळा कडे जाणार — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 24, 2025

Due to the Ganpati procession at Lalbaug-Parel, Dr B. A. Road from Hindmata to Byculla has been closed for BEST buses. As a result, bus routes C1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 19E are being diverted. These buses will now operate via Hindmata, Parel T.T., Acharya Donde Marg, Parel Village, G. D. Ambekar Marg, Kalachowki, Bai Nath Pai Marg, Ghodapdev and E. S. Patanwala Marg towards Byculla.

Further adjustments have been made to other routes. Bus routes 66 and 30, in the down direction, will take a diversion after Shinde Wadi. From Parel T.T., the buses will turn right, continue straight, and then turn left onto Jagannath Bhatnakar Road. From Sant Rohidas Chowk, the buses will move via Sane Guruji Road before heading towards Byculla on their regular course.

Bus routes 14 and 57, in the down direction, will operate from Khanolkar Chowk through Acharya Donde Marg, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg and onto Sane Guruji Marg. In addition, bus routes 9, A134 and 69 have also been diverted. These buses will travel from Dr B. A. Road via Ranibagh, Hansraj Rathod Chowk, T. B. Kadam Marg, Tanaji Malusare Chowk, Kalachowki, G. D. Ambekar Road, Parel Village and Acharya Donde Road.

The rerouting has been implemented to facilitate smooth movement during the Ganesh ‘aagman’ celebrations in central Mumbai, where processions are expected to draw large crowds and cause traffic congestion in key areas.