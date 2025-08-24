 Mumbai: Dr BA Road Shut For Ganpati Arrival, Multiple BEST Bus Routes Diverted Via Kalachowki, Parel T T
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dr BA Road Shut For Ganpati Arrival, Multiple BEST Bus Routes Diverted Via Kalachowki, Parel T T

Mumbai: Dr BA Road Shut For Ganpati Arrival, Multiple BEST Bus Routes Diverted Via Kalachowki, Parel T T

Mumbai’s public bus services have been diverted on account of the Ganpati arrival ceremony in the Lalbaug-Parel area. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced multiple route changes owing to traffic restrictions in central Mumbai.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Dr BA Road Shut for Ganpati Arrival, Multiple BEST Bus Routes Diverted Via Kalachowki, Parel T T | FPJ Photo

Mumbai’s public bus services have been diverted on account of the Ganpati arrival ceremony in the Lalbaug-Parel area. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced multiple route changes owing to traffic restrictions in central Mumbai.

Due to the Ganpati procession at Lalbaug-Parel, Dr B. A. Road from Hindmata to Byculla has been closed for BEST buses. As a result, bus routes C1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 19E are being diverted. These buses will now operate via Hindmata, Parel T.T., Acharya Donde Marg, Parel Village, G. D. Ambekar Marg, Kalachowki, Bai Nath Pai Marg, Ghodapdev and E. S. Patanwala Marg towards Byculla.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Market Sees Huge Rush Ahead Of Festival, Traffic Chaos Frustrates Commuters
article-image

Further adjustments have been made to other routes. Bus routes 66 and 30, in the down direction, will take a diversion after Shinde Wadi. From Parel T.T., the buses will turn right, continue straight, and then turn left onto Jagannath Bhatnakar Road. From Sant Rohidas Chowk, the buses will move via Sane Guruji Road before heading towards Byculla on their regular course.

Bus routes 14 and 57, in the down direction, will operate from Khanolkar Chowk through Acharya Donde Marg, Jagannath Bhatankar Marg and onto Sane Guruji Marg. In addition, bus routes 9, A134 and 69 have also been diverted. These buses will travel from Dr B. A. Road via Ranibagh, Hansraj Rathod Chowk, T. B. Kadam Marg, Tanaji Malusare Chowk, Kalachowki, G. D. Ambekar Road, Parel Village and Acharya Donde Road.

FPJ Shorts
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
'Bills Disqualifying PM, CMs Aimed At Oppn, Creating Revolt In Regional Parties': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; VIDEO
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Hails Union HM Amit Shah’s Bill To Sack Tainted Ministers at All India Speakers’ Conference 2025
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Over ₹6.43 Crore Collected In Fees For 75 Naib Tehsildar Posts In J&K
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Boost Gender Clubs With Teacher Orientation

The rerouting has been implemented to facilitate smooth movement during the Ganesh ‘aagman’ celebrations in central Mumbai, where processions are expected to draw large crowds and cause traffic congestion in key areas.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Mumbai Guide: 'Truly Underrated' Sushi Spots In City That You Must-Try

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi Guide 2025: Famous Ganpati Pandals To Visit In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

Mumbai: On-Duty Constable Attacked With Umbrella Handle, Accused Granted Interim Protection | CCTV...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

'Ineligible Beneficiaries Must Withdraw From Ladki Bahin Scheme Voluntarily': Maharashtra Minister...

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside

Palghar: Six Bike Accidents In An Hour On Boisar CIDCO Bypass | CCTV Footage Inside