Gujarat Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy: Wind Speeds To Reach 150 Kmph, Over 7500 Evacuated

Authorities in Gujarat have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents as Cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the western state. The cyclone, expected to hit on June 15, is projected to bring winds gusting up to 150 kilometers per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified it as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, based in New Delhi, has directed officials to focus on the safe evacuation of individuals residing in vulnerable areas along the cyclone's path. In anticipation of the cyclone's landfall on Thursday afternoon, heavy rainfall is expected to precede it.

High-Level Meeting on Preparedness

To assess the preparedness of both the central government and the Gujarat state government in dealing with the impending cyclone, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting. The objective was to ensure a coordinated response to the situation at hand.

Cyclone Landfall and Impact

According to the IMD, Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is projected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon. With maximum wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour, the cyclone poses a significant threat to the region. It follows the impact of another powerful cyclone, 'Tauktae,' in May 2021.

Evacuation and Safety Measures

Authorities in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi have commenced evacuations and suspended fishing activities. Warning signals have been hoisted at ports. The IMD's Ahmedabad center director, Manorama Mohanty, warns of winds with speeds of 135-145 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, accompanied by extremely heavy rainfall.

Rainfall and Fishing Advisory

A warning has been issued for heavy rainfall in the Saurashtra-Kutch and Gujarat regions from June 15 to June 16. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until June 16 due to the cyclone's potential hazards.

Evacuation Efforts

Approximately 7,500 individuals have already been relocated to safer areas, with further evacuation operations scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The focus will be on relocating residents living within a 10-kilometer radius of the coast in the Kutch-Saurashtra districts. Notably, over 3,000 people from 31 villages in Porbandar and more than 1,500 people from Devbhumi Dwarka have already been shifted to safer locations. (With PTI inputs)