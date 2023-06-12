Cyclone Biparjoy Causes Tidal Surges, Strong Winds, and Rainfall In Mumbai | Twitter

Cyclone Biparjoy caused rainfall in Mumbai on June 11 and June 12. Tidal surges, accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall, created chaotic conditions for residents and posed challenges for local authorities. As Cyclone Biparjoy approached Mumbai, it brought about powerful tidal surges along the coastline. The high tides caused seawater to breach the city's defences, flooding several low-lying areas.

Gusty Winds

The cyclone's strong winds lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The gusts toppled trees, damaged power lines and several areas experienced power outages as a result. A news report in PTI stated that strong winds affected air quality and the visibility due to dust particles.

Rainfall in Mumbai

Cyclone Biparjoy also brought rainfall to Mumbai, exacerbating the impact of the storm. Many users shared videos of the rain from across the city. Many rejoiced that the rains have finally graced the city with Twitter getting flooded with scores of visuals of the showers caused by the Cyclone.

Response and Precautionary Measures

In anticipation of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, the local administration took proactive measures to minimize the impact on public safety. The authorities issued timely warnings and advisories, urging residents to stay informed and follow safety protocols. Disaster response teams and emergency services were put on high alert to handle any contingencies.