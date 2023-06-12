Cyclone Biparjoy: Zero Casualties & Rapid Recovery Top Priority, says Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Twitter

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday chaired the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and reviewed the preparedness of the Government of Gujarat and Central Ministries/Agencies to review preparedness for impending cyclone 'Biparjoy' in the Arabian Sea.

Need for evacuating people from vulnerable areas

Gauba stressed the need to ensure that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time and that preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by concerned authorities of the Government of Gujarat and concerned Central agencies.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Gujarat, the Cabinet Secretary, Gauba said "The aim should be to keep the loss of lives to zero and minimize damage to property and infrastructure such as power and telecom, and in case of damage to this infrastructure, it must be restored in the shortest possible time."

The Cabinet Secretary said fishermen at sea should be called back and it must be ensured that people from vulnerable areas are evacuated well in time before the landfall of the cyclone.

He further assured the Government of Gujarat that all Central agencies are ready and are available for assistance.

The Director General, of India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea.

Wind speed can go beyond more than 150 km/h

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary of Gujarat apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea and those at sea have been called back to a safe berth.

A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far. A list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for evacuation purposes. The details of Saltpan workers have also been prepared for shifting them to safe places. Adequate shelters, power supply, medicine and emergency services are being kept in readiness. A total of 10 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed 12 teams and three additional teams are kept in readiness in Gujarat. In addition, 15 teams five teams each at Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) are kept alert for airlifting on short notice. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

Defence forces deployed

An adequate number of teams and assets of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are being deployed to assist the State of Gujarat in their preparedness, rescue and restoration efforts. Regular alerts and advisories are being sent to the maritime board and all stakeholders by DG, Shipping.

The offshore Oil fields are being monitored regularly and offshore installations in Gujarat have been asked to ensure the immediate return of all deployed manpower. Major ports Kandla & Mundra have been alerted and others have also been advised for preventive action.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Union Home Secretary, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Secretaries of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Department of Fisheries, DGTelecom, Member Secretary NDMA, CISC IDS, DG IMD, DG NDRF, DG Coast Guard and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from ANI)