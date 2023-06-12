Cyclone Biparjoy: Parts of Mumbai Sees Showers; Look at Stunning Visuals of the Rain-Soaked City

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 12, 2023
On Saturday and Sunday, parts of Mumbai received light showers from the cyclone Biparjoy. While the rains bought a slight relief to the summer heat in the city, some Twitter users took to the platform to share pictures of the event. Here are some pictures that were shared.
The coastal city, which has been experiencing windy conditions since last three days, is likely to witness stronger gusts and isolated rains for the next one or two days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy currently persists over east-central Arabian Sea as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm. It was at its peak strength on Sunday evening, with speeds of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph.
Mumbai’s urban and suburban regions particularly could experience partly cloudy skies, isolated thundershowers and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph for the next 24-48 hours.
Given these predictions, IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has placed the city on a yellow watch for Sunday and Monday, June 11-12. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.
Apart from the cyclone’s direct impact on Mumbai weather, it is also likely to aid the progression of southwest monsoon over parts of Coastal Maharashtra in the coming days.
On Sunday evening, flight operations at the city airport were affected when four flights had to be diverted to other airports, while the pilots of seven arrival flights were forced to abort their first attempt at landing.
Even though the cyclone was supposed to arrive by June 15, Gujarat has already begun to feel the effects three days ago.
The Prime Minister will hold a meeting to review the situation related to cyclone Biparjoy today, June 12 afternoon.