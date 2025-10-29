Himachal Pradesh Viral Video: Foreign Tourists Seen Hosting ‘Psy Party’, Smoking Cigarettes In Kasol Forest; Netizens Call It 'Hotspot For Ill Activities' |

Kasol (Himachal Pradesh): A video showing a group of foreign tourists allegedly hosting a psychedelic trance party (psy party) in the forested region of Kasol in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

The clip, which surfaced over the weekend, captures tourists smoking cigarettes, playing musical instruments, and dancing in what appears to be a secluded forest area. A woman is even seen suspended in mid-air with a harness, smoking while others play instruments around her, a scene that has raised serious questions about tourism practices in the eco-sensitive Himalayan belt.

The kind of nonsense happening in Kasol.#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/UlEyrDI7GD — Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) October 28, 2025

Although the exact date and location of the video remain unverified, users claim it was filmed somewhere near Kasol, a popular backpacker destination in Himachal’s Kullu district known for its scenic beauty and international tourist crowd. The video has amassed thousands of views, with netizens divided between criticising the tourists for ecological insensitivity and blaming authorities for failing to monitor illegal gatherings in such fragile regions.

Netizens React To Viral Video

“Looks like Kasol has become a hotspot for these ill activities,” commented one user on X (formerly Twitter), while another wrote, “I think local govt shuld hv some restrictions in place .. everthing under garb of freedom of expression can't work correctly all time." Others pointed out that while tourism is vital for Himachal’s economy, unchecked commercial and party culture threatens its forests, rivers and wildlife.

I think local govt shuld hv some restrictions in place .. everthing under garb of freedom of expression can't work correctly all time — AC (@AC_e_10) October 28, 2025

Looks like Kasol has become a hotspot for these ill activities. These actions must be monitored closely and if they voilate any law then strict accountability must be enforced. — Viralblend (@_Viralblend) October 28, 2025

Over the years, Kasol and Manali have become global hotspots for trance and psy parties, attracting both Indian and international crowds. However, this surge in alternative tourism has come with a cost, littering, sound pollution and deforestation. Environmentalists warn that frequent unauthorised parties disturb the local ecology and degrade forest cover.

What Is A Psy Party?

For context, psy parties, short for psychedelic trance parties, are electronic dance music gatherings characterised by high-energy beats, hypnotic visuals, and a focus on community and artistic expression. While Goa, Pushkar, and Manali have long been known for such events, authorities have repeatedly cracked down on illegal raves due to concerns over drug abuse and ecological harm.