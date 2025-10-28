On Camera: UP Constable Kicks Complainant In Sonbhadra; Accused Suspended After Video Goes Viral

A police constable was suspended after a video of him kicking a complainant in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district went viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place last week in Jorukhad village under Vindhamganj Police Station area.

According to reports, Ramdhaní, a resident of Jorukhad, has an ongoing land dispute with his uncle Ramesh Yadav. Over this issue, on Friday, Ramdhaní went to his uncle Ramesh's house and attacked his neck with an axe, injuring him. Family members reported the incident by calling 112.

PRV personnel who arrived at the scene asked the injured person to go to the hospital. At this, the grandson suggested calling an ambulance. Meanwhile, the injured person began pleading for help by holding the feet of the police personnel. When the grandson started making a video of this, the constable became aggressive and kicked the victim.

After the video went viral, the SP suspended the constable. Meanwhile, the nephew who attacked his uncle with an axe has also been taken into custody.

Rajesh Kumar Rai, CO Duddhi, issued a statement condemning the policeman's actions. He said the policeman's conduct was inappropriate. The SP suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry. Meanwhile, Vindhamganj police arrested the accused who attacked his uncle.