 On Camera: UP Constable Kicks Complainant In Sonbhadra; Accused Suspended After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: UP Constable Kicks Complainant In Sonbhadra; Accused Suspended After Video Goes Viral

On Camera: UP Constable Kicks Complainant In Sonbhadra; Accused Suspended After Video Goes Viral

After the video went viral, the SP suspended the constable. Meanwhile, the nephew who attacked his uncle with an axe has also been taken into custody.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image

A police constable was suspended after a video of him kicking a complainant in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district went viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place last week in Jorukhad village under Vindhamganj Police Station area.

According to reports, Ramdhaní, a resident of Jorukhad, has an ongoing land dispute with his uncle Ramesh Yadav. Over this issue, on Friday, Ramdhaní went to his uncle Ramesh's house and attacked his neck with an axe, injuring him. Family members reported the incident by calling 112.

Read Also
'Goli Lagi, Sir Neeche Karo': Hyderabad DCP Fires At Mobile Thief Who Attacked Constable With Knife;...
article-image

PRV personnel who arrived at the scene asked the injured person to go to the hospital. At this, the grandson suggested calling an ambulance. Meanwhile, the injured person began pleading for help by holding the feet of the police personnel. When the grandson started making a video of this, the constable became aggressive and kicked the victim.

After the video went viral, the SP suspended the constable. Meanwhile, the nephew who attacked his uncle with an axe has also been taken into custody.

FPJ Shorts
UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download
UPPSC LT TGT Recruitment 2025: Exam Timetable For 7,466 Posts Released; Here's How To Download
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'
The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With New Threat In This Season; Here's To Know More About The Anticipated Series
The Family Man Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Manoj Bajpayee Returns With New Threat In This Season; Here's To Know More About The Anticipated Series
Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission
Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission

Rajesh Kumar Rai, CO Duddhi, issued a statement condemning the policeman's actions. He said the policeman's conduct was inappropriate. The SP suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry. Meanwhile, Vindhamganj police arrested the accused who attacked his uncle.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI...

Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI...

Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission

Karnataka High Court Stays State Order Restricting RSS Gatherings Without Permission

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 28, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 28, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Why 81-Yr-Old Mahinder Kaur Refuses To FORGIVE Actress-MP Despite...

Kangana Ranaut Defamation Case: Why 81-Yr-Old Mahinder Kaur Refuses To FORGIVE Actress-MP Despite...

Cyclone Montha: These States Are Likely To Get Affected As Severe Storm Nears Landfall; Check Full...

Cyclone Montha: These States Are Likely To Get Affected As Severe Storm Nears Landfall; Check Full...