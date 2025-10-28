Delhi Police Arrest 2 For Shooting Man While Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali Night

2 Men Arrested For Shooting 26-Year-Old During Diwali Celebration In Keshav Puram | Representational Image

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring a 26-year-old man during an altercation while bursting firecrackers in an inebriated state in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Diwali night, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Avinash alias Tony (21) and Sunny alias Raftaar (24) were nabbed, a senior police officer said, adding that the incident occurred in the early hours of October 21 on Lawrence Road, where victim Bhanu had gone to visit his grandmother.

Around 1 am, the accused, who were allegedly in an intoxicated state, were bursting firecrackers and shouting abuses in public, the officer said.

"When Bhanu and his friends objected, a quarrel broke out, during which Avinash fired multiple rounds, one of which hit Bhanu in the stomach. The injured was rushed to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital," he said.

A case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act was registered and a team formed to trace the culprits.

The investigating team analysed CCTV footage collected from the area, identified the escape route and developed local intelligence. Both accused were arrested within a short span, police said.

During interrogation, Avinash and Sunny confessed to their involvement in the firing incident, along with their associate Jeeshan, who is absconding. A pistol used in the crime was seized at the instance of Avinash, police added.

Police said both accused are habitual offenders. Avinash was previously involved in a case lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is addicted to intoxicants, while Sunny is known locally for his involvement in quarrels and petty thefts.

Efforts are on to apprehend Jeeshan, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)