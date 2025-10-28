Cyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts

NDRF teams conduct rescue and restoration operations across coastal districts as Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. | ANI

A woman died at Makanagudem village in Konaseema district after an uprooted palmyra tree fell on her due to strong gales triggered by Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha.

Andhra, Odisha Suffer The Most

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha crossed the coast off Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, causing widespread disruption across coastal regions, while its impact was also felt in neighbouring Odisha, where normal life was affected in 15 districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process began around 7 pm, with the cyclone crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.

Nellore receives heaviest rainfall

Nellore district recorded the heaviest rainfall under the influence of Montha, whose name means “fragrant flower” in Thai. Several coastal areas witnessed uprooted trees, power disruptions, and flooding, while disaster management teams were deployed to clear debris and assist affected residents.

Odisha too affected

Neighbouring Odisha also felt the impact of the storm, with 15 districts reporting heavy rain and waterlogging that disrupted road and rail movement.

The IMD said Montha is expected to weaken gradually as it moves northwestwards, though moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Inputs from PTI