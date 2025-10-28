 Cyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts

Cyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha crossed the coast off Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, causing widespread disruption across coastal regions, while its impact was also felt in neighbouring Odisha, where normal life was affected in 15 districts.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
NDRF teams conduct rescue and restoration operations across coastal districts as Cyclone Montha makes landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. | ANI

A woman died at Makanagudem village in Konaseema district after an uprooted palmyra tree fell on her due to strong gales triggered by Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha.

Andhra, Odisha Suffer The Most

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha crossed the coast off Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, causing widespread disruption across coastal regions, while its impact was also felt in neighbouring Odisha, where normal life was affected in 15 districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process began around 7 pm, with the cyclone crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, packing wind speeds of 90–100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time (Video)
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attempts Suicide At Dadar Railway Station; Alert Cops Save Him In Time (Video)
Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under Project Chetna
Indian Navy Launches 'Suraksha Kavach' Pendants For Specially-Abled Children And Seniors Under Project Chetna
'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh Rane
'Maharashtra Unveils Independent Shipbuilding Policy To Boost Maritime Investment': Minister Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹11,000 Crore Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers; CM Fadnavis Orders Disbursal Within 15 Days
Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹11,000 Crore Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers; CM Fadnavis Orders Disbursal Within 15 Days

Nellore receives heaviest rainfall

Nellore district recorded the heaviest rainfall under the influence of Montha, whose name means “fragrant flower” in Thai. Several coastal areas witnessed uprooted trees, power disruptions, and flooding, while disaster management teams were deployed to clear debris and assist affected residents.

Read Also
Cyclone Montha: These States Are Likely To Get Affected As Severe Storm Nears Landfall; Check Full...
article-image

Odisha too affected

Neighbouring Odisha also felt the impact of the storm, with 15 districts reporting heavy rain and waterlogging that disrupted road and rail movement.

The IMD said Montha is expected to weaken gradually as it moves northwestwards, though moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Inputs from PTI

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC Reserves Verdict On COVID-19 Insurance Plea, Says ‘Society Won’t Forgive Us If We Don’t...

SC Reserves Verdict On COVID-19 Insurance Plea, Says ‘Society Won’t Forgive Us If We Don’t...

Allahabad High Court Grants Relief For Moradabad SP Workers As Eviction Order Quashed

Allahabad High Court Grants Relief For Moradabad SP Workers As Eviction Order Quashed

Cyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal...

Cyclone Montha: Woman Killed As Tree Falls In Andhra’s Konaseema; Heavy Rains Lash Coastal...

UP Govt Transfers 46 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

UP Govt Transfers 46 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Noted Writer Rita Chowdhury Appears Before SIT

Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Noted Writer Rita Chowdhury Appears Before SIT