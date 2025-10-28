UP Govt Transfers 46 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 46 IAS officers as part of a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening governance and development delivery across the state. The changes impact key positions including divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and chief development officers (CDOs).

Rajesh Kumar has been appointed Commissioner of Mirzapur, replacing IAS Balakrishna Tripathi, who has been shifted to the Secretariat as Secretary of the General Administration Department. Prakhar Singh has been named the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Varanasi, a posting expected to accelerate ongoing projects such as the Smart City mission and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Among the new district appointments, Ashwini Kumar will serve as District Magistrate (DM) of Shravasti, Kritika Jyotsna as DM of Basti, Amit Pal as DM of Kaushambi, Vipin Kumar Jain as DM of Balrampur, and Ajay Kumar Dwivedi as DM of Rampur.

Dr. Rupesh Kumar becomes the new Commissioner of Saharanpur, while Bhanu Chandra Goswami takes charge as Commissioner of Meerut. The reshuffle also includes postings of several CDOs and municipal commissioners, including Vandita Srivastava as CDO of Kushinagar and Himanshu Nagpal as Municipal Commissioner of Varanasi.

According to Principal Secretary (Appointments) M. Devaraj, the transfers were part of a periodic review based on administrative requirements and officers’ performance.

CM permanently promotes

57 Tehsildars to officer status

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a major gift, permanently promoting 57 officers from Tehsildar to Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers. This order, issued by IAS Annapurna Garg, formalizes the status of officers primarily from the 2020 and 2022 batches who were promoted to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) posts. The move ensures enhanced pay, pension, and service stability for the officers.