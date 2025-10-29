Allahabad High Court Grants Relief For Moradabad SP Workers As Eviction Order Quashed

The Allahabad High Court has granted major relief to Samajwadi Party workers in Moradabad by setting aside the district administration’s order to vacate the party’s office.

The division bench comprising Justice Arindam Singh and Justice Satyaveer Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by district president and party leader Jaiveer Singh Yadav.

The controversy centered on the Samajwadi Party office located in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad. The district administration had claimed that the building stood on Nazul land belonging to the municipal corporation.

It issued a notice directing the party to vacate the premises within two weeks, arguing that government property can be leased for a maximum of 15 years, whereas the SP had been occupying the space for nearly 31 years.

Following this, the administration cancelled the party office’s allotment and issued an eviction notice. Challenging the decision, the SP district president approached the High Court.

After hearing both sides on Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court quashed the eviction order, providing significant relief to the Samajwadi Party’s district unit in Moradabad.