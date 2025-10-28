 Delhi Likely To Get 1st Artificial Rain Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes Amid 'Very Poor' AQI; Video
Delhi will receive its first artificial rain soon as cloud-seeding process was concluded in on Tuesday. The seeding process was carried out in Burari, Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh areas of Delhi.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Likely To Get Its 1st Artificial Rain Likely Soon After Cloud Seeding Process Completes As AQI Remains 'Very Poor' (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A cloud-seeding process was concluded in Delhi on Tuesday to tackle deteriorating air quality. Artificial rain in the national capital territory is likely to take place in a couple of hours. Notably, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'very poor' category.

The seeding process was carried out in Burari, Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh areas of Delhi. Officials will reportedly conduct another round of seeding. The aircraft took off from Kanpur to carry out the seeding process.

The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to curb air pollution in the capital, is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to tackle deteriorating air quality during the winter months.

Last week, the Delhi government had conducted a test flight over Burari. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.

However, the rainfall could not be induced due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding.

What Is Artificial Rain?

Artificial rain, commonly referred to as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique designed to enhance rainfall by stimulating condensation in clouds. The process involves dispersing certain chemicals such as silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice into clouds. These agents act as nuclei that attract water vapour, encouraging the formation of raindrops.

The technique is carried out by using aircraft or ground-based generators that release these particles into clouds containing sufficient moisture. Once the moisture condenses and droplets grow heavy enough, precipitation occurs. Cloud seeding only enhances rainfall potential in existing clouds.

Delhi Air Quality:

Notably, on Tuesday morning, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 305.

On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 301 at 4 pm.

According to the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 27 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings exceeding 300.

Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

