'Tujhe Sooli Par Chadha Doongi': Woman Who Brutally Beat Dog With Stick Gets SLAPPED 6 Times In 6 Seconds By Animal Activist - VIDEO

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman, who claims to be from former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Maneka Gandhi's office, slapping an injured woman who had allegedly beaten a street dog with a stick.

The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. In the viral video, a woman wearing an identity card starts beating another woman whose head is tied with a bandage. After being confronted, the woman threatens them with a court case. She then goes on to claim that she came from Maneka Gandhi's office.

Meanwhile, another video of the woman who was slapped has emerged on social media showing her brutally beating a street dog.

The video of the woman slapping another woman has been widely circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Some users criticised the act by the animal activist who slapped an injured woman, while others found both women at fault as they both resorted to violence—one against an animal and another against a human.

Social activist Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj shared the clip on her X handle and wrote, "Slapping a woman who is already injured. Street dog bit someone & this activist of PFI India taking the name of Maneka Gandhi is saying 'tujhe sooli par chadha dungi.'"

Tagging the handles of Uttar Pradesh Police, Meerut Police, and Delhi Police, she questioned, "Who gives these activists the right to assault a citizen?"

"These mad dog lovers are the main reason people are becoming more aggressive towards strays! Looking at her aggression and the way she attacked an injured lady, she too deserves to be shifted to Vantara!" wrote another user.

"Sadly, dog lovers feel that they are the super elite and high society people and those who oppose are the low society illiterates," wrote a third user.