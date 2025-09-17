 Woman Abandons Her Pet Dog At Belgium Airport After Being Denied Boarding; Sparks Outrage Among Animal Lovers
September 17, 2025
Woman Abandons Her Pet Dog At Belgium Airport After Being Denied Boarding; Sparks Outrage Among Animal Lovers | Facebook @SRPA Veeweyde

A shocking incident has come to light from Brussels airport in Belgium, where a woman passenger abandoned her pet dog at the airport when she was denied entry due to specific regulations. The airport authorities reported that the pet dog she was carrying is from the Brachycephalic breed, which is generally restricted to air travel. After abandoning the dog, the woman called a taxi for it and left it to deal with it on its own. Fortunately, the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals in Veedwedye, Brussels (SRPA) took custody of the dog and has placed it with familiar owners.

An outrage has erupted on social media after the incident went viral. It all happened when the woman was boarding at Brussels Airport and was stopped from boarding with her pet dog due to restrictions on specific breeds traveling on flights. Further, instead of changing her plans, she decided to board the flight and abandoned the pet at the airport. She also called a taxi for the dog to go home.

Take A Look At The Post By SRPA:

When the taxi driver showed up, he was completely unprepared to take the dog and denied its handover. Later, SRPA collected the dog and took its custody until its owners showed up. They took to the social media platform, Facebook, to report the incident, calling the abandonment unacceptable and taking it very seriously in Belgium. They said that they chose not to take legal action.

With the help of a microchip, it was learnt that the dog is registered in France and is in good physical health despite the stress and shock. The pet was handed over to one of its owners, who showed up at the centre.

