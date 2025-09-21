 'He Downloaded It In 5 Seconds': Indian Auto Driver Speaks Fluent French With Foreign Passenger; Netizens Amazed
An Indian auto-rickshaw driver has become an online sensation after a video captured him conversing fluently in French with a foreign tourist. The clip, widely shared on social media, has left netizens impressed with the driver’s unexpected linguistic skills and his ability to make visitors feel at home. The video was shared by the tourist on his social media handle on Instagram.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
'He Downloaded It In 5 Seconds': Indian Auto Driver Speaks Fluent French With Foreign Passenger; Netizens Amazed | Instagram @jaystreazy

An Indian auto-rickshaw driver has become an online sensation after a video captured him conversing fluently in French with a foreign tourist. The clip, widely shared on social media, has left netizens impressed with the driver’s unexpected linguistic skills and his ability to make visitors feel at home. The video was shared by the tourist on his social media handle on Instagram. The visitor is an Instagram influencer who is currently travelling in India.

In the video, the auto driver is seen asking the tourist which language he speaks. When the visitor replies 'French,' the driver immediately switches to fluent French, engaging him in a smooth and confident conversation. The tourist, visibly surprised and delighted, praised the driver’s command of the language, turning the ride into an unforgettable experience.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the driver can be seen speaking fluent French with the passenger. The stunned passenger asked him in disbelief if he knew how to speak French, the auto driver replied, ' A little.' Further, the auto driver said, "little by little, the bird makes it" in the French language.

Netizens Reactions:

Social media users have lauded the driver. Some also pointed out how such interactions break stereotypes about auto drivers, showcasing their knowledge, adaptability, and warmth.

One user wrote, "It took him five seconds to download the language." While another wrote, "Bro scanned him and activated the language." Another user commented, "Legend says he downloaded the French language pack."

This heartwarming encounter has quickly gone viral, serving as yet another reminder of how everyday moments in India often lead to extraordinary stories of connection and cultural exchange.

