Foreign Man Working At Temple In Australia Amazes Devotees With His Fluent Kannada Speaking; WATCH | Instagram @sira_to_australia

A foreign man working at a Hindu temple facility in Australia is grabbing eyeballs worldwide for his extraordinary talents. In a viral video making rounds on the Internet, he can be seen speaking fluent Kannada language, so easily as if he were a resident or his mother tongue was Kannada. He is working as a counter manager of an Indian restaurant and taking all the orders by himself while speaking in the customer's preferred language.

The heartwarming moment, being called a cultural connection by netizens, where a foreign man was seen working at a temple facility in Australia, is going viral for his surprising fluency in Kannada. The man, employed as a counter manager and cashier at an Indian restaurant near the temple, stunned customers with his language skills during a casual interaction.

WATCH VIDEO:

As per a video circulating online, he politely asked a group of visitors whether they preferred Hindi or Telugu while taking their food order, but when one of them responded with 'Kannada,' he immediately switched to speaking the language — and that too with remarkable ease.

His effortless command over Kannada left the customers delighted and impressed, with the clip quickly gaining traction across social media. Many users praised him not just for learning the language but for embracing Indian culture so deeply, with comments calling him 'a true Kannadiga at heart' and 'an ambassador of cultural harmony.' The viral moment reflects how languages can bridge gaps and create bonds even in the most unexpected corners of the world.

