VIDEO: Foreign Woman Surprises Locals With Fluent Malayalam At Wedding In Kerala, 'Make Her Permanent Resident,' Netizens Praise

VIDEO: Foreign Woman Surprises Locals With Fluent Malayalam At Her Wedding In Kerala, 'Make Her Permanent Resident,' Netizens Praise | Instagram @emiliainkerala

Kerala: A surprise gesture from a foreign guest at a wedding in Kerala is winning hearts on the Internet. It all started when an Instagram creator surprised local Keralaites by speaking in Malayalam fluently. The creator has Kerala in her username as well, as it reads, @emiliainkerala. Recently, she has been posting content related to her grand wedding with an Indian localite and is going viral for the same.

"At our friend’s wedding in Kerala, I decided to surprise the little ones by speaking to them in Malayalam. The look on their faces was priceless — first shock, then laughter, then so many questions," Emilia shared on her Instagram reel. The now viral clip shows Emilia asking kids at the wedding festivities if they have eaten food in the Malayalam language. Stunned by her Malayalam speaking, the kids react in shock and disbelief.

WATCH VIDEO:

The creator is getting popular for her content around her Indian wedding with a Kerala man. In another viral video she posted a video of her Griha Pravesh at her husband's home. The caption of the video reads, "Our first home entry as husband and wife in Kochi, Kerala — and it was everything I dreamed of From stepping in with my right foot… to lighting the nilavilakku, touching elders’ feet, and being fed by Amma with love —it wasn’t just a welcome. It was a full South Indian blessing."

In one of the reels she also shared how she met her husband. She shared that just one reply to a random Malayali guy turned her life all around. She wrote, "finally replied to that one Mallu guy… and look what happened, Now I’m eating Kerala puttu every single day! From breakfast tables to backwaters, life in Kerala really knows how to spoil you with food love."

Emilia has shared many such beautiful moments from her wedding festivities and shoppings while netizens have flooded her comments section with overwhelming comments.