 UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH
A fun late-night party turned into a heated brawl outside Palassio Mall in Lucknow when a group of four, including three men and one woman, was denied entry at a local club named Tonic Club. A dispute broke out between the group and the security of the club, which later led to gunfire and a violent fight between both parties.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
UP: 4 Booked For Firing Gun Shots After Denied Entry At Lucknow Club; WATCH | X @sengarlive

A fun late-night party turned into a heated brawl outside Palassio Mall in Lucknow when a group of four, including three men and one woman, was denied entry at a local club named Tonic Club. A dispute broke out between the group and the security of the club, which later led to gunfire and a violent fight between both parties. The CCTV footage of a man firing gunshots has gone viral on the Internet, while videos of club security guards attacking the group are also circulating.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 20, at around 2 AM when a group of four people, including one woman and three men, named Harsh Mishra (23), Prince Verma (28), Rohit Patel (30), and Swati Verma (35). They were trying to enter the Tonic Club situated at Palassio Mall in Lucknow, UP. However, the security at the club denied them entry and asked them to leave the scene.

Soon, the disagreements between the two parties turned into a heated argument. During which, Harsh Mishra allegedly fired a licensed pistol belonging to Rohit Patel. In response, the bouncers and security at the club attacked the group and beat them with sticks and punches.

WATCH VIDEOS:

Gun Shots Fired At The Bouncers:

Bouncers Attack The Group:

Full Video Of The Scene:

In this video, a group of four people can be seen getting beaten by the security and bouncers of the club. It also shows when the police arrived. Here is the full five-minute video:

Police Action:

All four accused have been taken into custody and have admitted their involvement. FIRs are also being registered against the bouncers involved in the assault outside the mall. An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police recovered a pistol, two magazines, five live cartridges, two blanks, and the Swift car used in the incident during the search.

