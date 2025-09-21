 Caught On Cam: Woman Practicing Garba Kidnapped In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur; 6 Arrested
Investigations revealed that the woman’s husband is an alcoholic who used to beat her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
Caught On Cam: Woman Practicing Garba Kidnapped In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur; 6 Arrested | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A women practising Garba were kidnapped in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

The matter came to light through a video in which 4 men and 2 women were captured forcefully dragging two women into a vehicle.

Check the video here:

Police immediately set up checkpoints and managed to apprehend all 6 accused.

Investigations revealed that the woman’s husband is an alcoholic who used to beat her. 

Troubled by this, she left him and started living in a live-in relationship with another man. The people who abducted her turned out to be from her husband’s side.

All produced before court

Regarding the matter SP Vinod Meena says, “Last night, information was received that some people had abducted a girl and forced her into a white Omni van in an attempt to flee the city. As soon as we got the information, we immediately sent our team and activated checking points. During checking, the vehicle was intercepted under Thana Shamgarh jurisdiction, and all 7 accused, along with the kidnapped girl, were recovered. All 7 have been produced before the court.”

