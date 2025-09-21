Fact Check: Did Govt Issue Notices To Hindi TV News Channels For ‘Excessive Use Of Urdu Words?’ Here’s The Truth | X @

Mumbai: On Saturday, September 20, news reports claimed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued notices to Hindi TV News Channels over excess use of Urdu words in their reporting. However, recent updates on the probe are revealing that these claims are fake and misleading and the ministry only forwarded a viewer's complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday debunked media reports and social media posts that claimed it has issued notices to Hindi news channels for using excessive Urdu words in their broadcasts, and has directed them to appoint language experts.

"The Ministry has forwarded a viewer’s complaint to the concerned channels under the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act," the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed while debunking the misleading claims. The tweet further revealed that the channels have been instructed to inform the complainant of the action taken and keep the Ministry duly informed, in accordance with the relevant regulations.



PIB Fact Check:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PIB which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India stated that the claims doing the rounds on certain websites and social media channels are misleading and fake.

What Were The Social Media Claims?

One user posted on social media, " The Ministry of Information has sent a notice to news channels regarding the use of Urdu words! Hindi folks also use a lot of English words! Action should be taken this!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While another user wrote, "Modi government sent notices to Zee News, Aaj Tak, TV9 – “Why do you speak 30% Urdu? And in the same notice, it was found written: Words like complaint, against, method, need! Irony didn't just die, it was murdered."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, " By the way, the itself, while issuing the notice, has Urdu words; if the complainant wishes, they can express their displeasure about that as well and demand the appointment of a language expert in the ministry."