 UP Stray Dogs To Face 'Life Imprisonment' If Found Biting Humans Twice, 10-Day Confinement For First-Time Offenders
Under the new rules, any dog that bites a person will be captured and taken to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility for a 10-day monitoring period. Should the same animal attack someone again unprovoked, it will face lifelong confinement at the centre.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Uttar Pradesh has introduced a policy that could see repeat-offender stray dogs confined to shelters for life if they bite people without justification. This marks the first directive of its kind in the state regarding the management of aggressive street dogs.

Under the new rules, any dog that bites a person will be captured and taken to an Animal Birth Control (ABC) facility for a 10-day monitoring period. Should the same animal attack someone again unprovoked, it will face lifelong confinement at the centre. The sole way out would be through adoption, requiring the new owner to provide a written guarantee that the dog will never be allowed back onto the streets.

article-image

The guidelines were distributed to municipal authorities on 10th September by Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat. They mandate that every instance where someone receives anti-rabies treatment following a dog bite must trigger an investigation, leading to the capture and transfer of the responsible animal to the nearest ABC centre.

Dr Bijay Amrit Raj, veterinary officer with Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, explains that during the 10-day observation period, dogs will undergo sterilisation if not already completed, receive microchip identification, and have their behaviour closely monitored. These microchips will contain comprehensive animal data and enable tracking when necessary.

A panel of three experts will determine whether each attack was justified or unprovoked, comprising a veterinary professional, a seasoned animal handler, and a municipal official. For instance, if a dog responds defensively after being struck or having stones thrown at it, this would not constitute an unprovoked attack.

