'Will Take Strict Legal Action': Amish Devgan Hits Back After AI-Generated Video Shows Him Holding Amit Shah's Shoe | X/@AMISHDEVGAN

New Delhi: News anchor Amish Devgan, took to X on October 28, to dismiss a viral video which shows him handling Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s shoe during an interview, calling it a "malicious AI fabrication."

In addition, fact-checking groups Boom Live and D-Intent Data also confirmed that the clip is artificially generated.

Devgan warns of 'strict legal action'

Reacting to the controversy, Devgan wrote on X, “I want to address the recent circulation of fake AI-generated videos targeting me. I assure everyone that I take these malicious actions seriously. I will be taking strict legal action against those responsible and filing a criminal complaint with appropriate authorities. Let’s stand together against misinformation and uphold truth.”

The original footage, available online since May 2024, contains no evidence of the alleged incident.

AI detection confirms manipulated video

The video, which went viral on social media and gathered over 9,20,000 views by October 26, appears to show Devgan sitting before Shah in a ship and holding his shoe.

According to D-Intent Data, this claim is false. The manipulated video was created using artificial intelligence, while the authentic footage from May 2024 shows no such interaction. The original clip was from a News18 interview, later reposted by Devgan on August 25, which captures a normal conversation between the anchor and Shah, with no moment involving a shoe.

Boom Live, an independent fact-checking outlet, conducted a parallel analysis using the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which confirmed the clip’s AI origins.

Amit Shah Visits Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shah visited Mumbai on Monday to inaugurate the India Maritime Week 2025, attended by several chief ministers, Union ministers, and industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, Shah described it as “India’s Maritime Moment”, highlighting how the country’s coastline of over 11,000 kilometres and its 13 coastal states contribute nearly 60 per cent to the GDP. He said India is positioning itself as a bridge between the Indo-Pacific and the Global South, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maritime vision based on security, stability, and self-reliance.