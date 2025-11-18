Air India To Resume Delhi-China Flights From February 2026, Plans To Resume Mumbai-Shanghai Later

Air India | Representational Image

Air India announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai from February 2026, marking its return to mainland China after nearly six years. The airline also plans to introduce non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai later in 2026.

Reconnection Approved by MEA

Following the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) approval, India and China have officially reconnected through direct air travel after five years. IndiGo became the first Indian airline to announce flights between the two neighbouring countries. After starting its Kolkata–Guangzhou operations, China Eastern Airlines also launched services between Delhi and Shanghai.

Four Weekly Flights from February 1, 2026

Air India will operate four weekly flights on the Delhi–Shanghai route beginning February 1, 2026. The airline will deploy its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in business class and 238 spacious seats in economy class. Shanghai will become the 48th international destination served by the Air India Group. The airline had first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Flight Timings and Schedule

Flight AI-352 will depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, arriving at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport (PVG) at 8:20 p.m. local time. The return flight, AI-351, will depart from PVG at 10 p.m. and reach IGI at 3:15 a.m. the following day.

A Bridge Between Two Economies

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India, said, “The resumption of our Delhi–Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. We are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India.”