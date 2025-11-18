 Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested
Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested

A man named Sohail Ahmed was arrested at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport for attempting to attack two taxi drivers with a knife following a dispute. CISF personnel quickly intervened, overpowered him, and seized the weapon, preventing harm. The accused was booked under the Arms Act and sent to judicial custody. The incident highlights CISF’s commitment to airport safety.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Caught On Camera: CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport; Man Arrested | X @CISFHQrs

Bengaluru: A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to attack two taxi drivers with a knife following a quarrel between them at the Kempegowda International Airport here, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sohail Ahmed, was arrested under Arms Act and sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident that occurred late on Sunday night, they added.

In a video of the incident, the man could be seen running with a long knife towards the taxi drivers near the arrival lane of Terminal - 1.

However, the CISF personnel on duty quickly intervened and overpowered the accused and secured the weapon.

Taking to social media post 'X' the CISF shared the video of the incident and said with the timely intervention by CISF, a major crime was averted at Bengaluru Airport.

"Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long knife charged towards two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of the Bengaluru Airport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife preventing any harm to passengers or staff," it said.

The accused and all involved were immediately handed over to KIA police for further action, it said.

"A preliminary inquiry suggests that his act was in retaliation to an earlier dispute. CISF continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding passengers, airport personnel and critical aviation infrastructure," CISF added.

A senior police officer said that, "We registered a case under Arms Act and arrested the accused. He has been sent to judicial custody."

