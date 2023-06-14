 Mumbai: Monsoon To Be Delayed In City Due To Cyclone Biparjoy
Mumbai: Monsoon To Be Delayed In City Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Terming the predicted showers as pre-monsoon rains, Vagaries of Weather said the onset is likely to be delayed as the cyclone has sucked the moisture which leads to rains.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy | Twitter

As a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, Mumbai might receive slight rainfall in the next 2-3 days, said Vagaries of Weather founder Rajesh Kapadia, adding that the city will have to wait for the actual onset of southwest monsoon.

Terming the predicted showers as pre-monsoon rains, he said the onset is likely to be delayed as the cyclone has sucked the moisture which leads to rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the powerful cyclone Biparjoy has weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm' from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'. Interestingly, it's likely to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, added the weather bureau.

On Tuesday, slight rains were reported in many parts of the city, but there is no respite from the heat as Santa Cruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, while Coloba witnessed a maximum temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius.

