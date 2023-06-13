Cyclone Biparjoy Unleashes Powerful Winds, Mumbai's Coastline Battles Intense Waves | PTI

Cyclone Biparjoy has shook the coast of Mumbai as depicted in several viral videos circulating on social media. The footage showcases the immense power of the cyclone. The speed of winds, IMD predicted, could reach 45-55kmph today. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the powerful cyclone Biparjoy weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm' from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to become the cyclone with longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea.

Massive Tides Hit Mumbai Coasts

As Cyclone Biparjoy made its presence felt along the Mumbai coast, viral videos have surfaced online showing how gusty the winds in city were. The videos exhibit the relentless pounding of the waves, submerging waterfronts, and causing chaos on the streets. The city's infrastructure though largely remained unaffected with a snag or two slowing it down a little.

A video from Worli Sea Face shows how strong were the currents in the sea.

Here are some visuals from the Marine Drive and other water fronts in the city from this morning which showed waves splashing the promenade and spilling over on the road.

Here are some other visuals from Ratnagiri's Ganapatipule Beach:

Juhu Koliwada Incident

Despite warnings and condoning off water fronts prior to the cyclonic storm hitting city's shores, a tragic incident was reported from Juhu Koliwada where four teens who wanted to see high tide drowned in the sea. Of the four who drowned, three teens' bodies have been recovered so far. Another teen had accompanied the four who was rescued before he drowned.

Recovery and Relief Efforts Underway

Following the unprecedented impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, authorities have initiated swift recovery and relief measures in Mumbai. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to provide necessary aid to those affected by the cyclone.