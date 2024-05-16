Wadala Car Parking Crash: FIR Against Builders, Contractor

The under-construction metal structure fell in Wadala | FPJ

In the Wadala metal car parking structure that collapsed on Monday amid the dust storm, rains and gusty winds, the Wadala police on Tuesday booked the builders and contractor, as three were left injured in the incident.

According to police, the high-rise building Shreeji Towers was under construction and as the winds started with high intensity, the parking lot, made of steel, carrying at least 18 cars, collapsed on the ground. Locals allege that they heard a loud thud at around 4.22pm and seconds later a lot of dust had clouded the place. Cars which were parked on it crashed down, and three people were present inside.

The rescue team, which reached the spot broke open some of the cars to pull the people and yet three were reported severely injured. The three are Nafees Khan, 40, Ramesh Mane, 42, and Rajesh Paswan, 22. They are undergoing treatment, said police officials.

Investee/promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, authorised signatory of the company Dinesh Purohit, the partner Hemchand Purohit and contractor Aman Arneja, were booked under sections 336 (reckless or negligent action that puts human life in danger or threatens personal safety), 337 (causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering personal safety of others), 34 (common intention), among others of the Indian Penal Code.