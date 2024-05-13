Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In Wadala Amid Dust Storm

Mumbai was hit by a dust storm accompanied by rains at several places on Monday, May 13. However, the dust storm caused havoc near Barkat Ali Naka, Shri G Tower in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.
A 14 storey under-construction metal parking lot collapsed, showed the video. Over 30-50 cars suffered damage due to the collapse of the metal construction.
Earlier, Mumbai and the surrounding Thane district and several areas in the suburbs of Mumbai witnessed light showers and dust storms.
However, the strong dust storm led to a large hoarding collapsing in Ghatkopar which fell near the petrol pump station, causing injuries to 7 people who were admitted to a hospital.
The incident took place at Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar East and the injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.