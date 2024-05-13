Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In Wadala Amid Dust Storm

The under-construction metal structure fell in Wadala | FPJ

Mumbai was hit by a dust storm accompanied by rains at several places on Monday, May 13. However, the dust storm caused havoc near Barkat Ali Naka, Shri G Tower in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

A 14 storey under-construction metal parking lot collapsed, showed the video. Over 30-50 cars suffered damage due to the collapse of the metal construction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Mumbai and the surrounding Thane district and several areas in the suburbs of Mumbai witnessed light showers and dust storms.

However, the strong dust storm led to a large hoarding collapsing in Ghatkopar which fell near the petrol pump station, causing injuries to 7 people who were admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place at Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar East and the injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.