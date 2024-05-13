 Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In Wadala Amid Dust Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In Wadala Amid Dust Storm

Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In Wadala Amid Dust Storm

Over 30-50 cars suffered damage due to the collapse of the metal construction

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
The under-construction metal structure fell in Wadala | FPJ

Mumbai was hit by a dust storm accompanied by rains at several places on Monday, May 13. However, the dust storm caused havoc near Barkat Ali Naka, Shri G Tower in the eastern suburb of Mumbai.

A 14 storey under-construction metal parking lot collapsed, showed the video. Over 30-50 cars suffered damage due to the collapse of the metal construction.

Earlier, Mumbai and the surrounding Thane district and several areas in the suburbs of Mumbai witnessed light showers and dust storms.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Huge Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar; 10-15 Admitted To Rajawadi...
article-image

However, the strong dust storm led to a large hoarding collapsing in Ghatkopar which fell near the petrol pump station, causing injuries to 7 people who were admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place at Police Ground Petrol Pump, Eastern Express Highway, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar East and the injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Dismisses Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Plea To Quash Assault Case On Cops

Bombay HC Dismisses Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Plea To Quash Assault Case On Cops

Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In...

Mumbai Rains: Terrifying Video Shows 14-Storey Under-Construction Metal Parking Lot Collapsing In...

Mumbai Rains: Huge Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar; 10-15 Admitted To Rajawadi...

Mumbai Rains: Huge Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar; 10-15 Admitted To Rajawadi...

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit Due To Dust Storm And Rains: Check Flight Delays, Diversions &...

Mumbai Airport Operations Hit Due To Dust Storm And Rains: Check Flight Delays, Diversions &...

Mumbai: Anaemia Among Pregnant & Lactating Women Dropped From 52% To 38% In Slums

Mumbai: Anaemia Among Pregnant & Lactating Women Dropped From 52% To 38% In Slums