 Mumbai Rains: Huge Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar; 10-15 Admitted To Rajawadi Hospital (Video)
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Huge Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar |

Amid rains and dust storm on Monday evening, in a devastating turns of events, a huge hoarding fell on BPCL Petrol Pump situated opposite the Adani Project in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar, Mumbai, leaving a trail of destruction and casualties in its wake.

According to reports, around 10-15 patients are admitted to Rajawadi hospital.

The incident occurred around 04:30 PM today, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, at the Police Ground Petrol Pump situated on the Eastern Express Highway, Ghatkopar East.

The collapse of the hoarding has resulted into many individuals being trapped, prompting an ongoing search and rescue operation. Multiple agencies including MFB, Police and 108 Ambulance services has reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

At 16:49 hours, Rajawadi Hospital confirmed seven injuries resulting from the incident.

The BPCL petrol pump has been given to the Railway Police and it is the only petrol pump between Sion and Thane.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has earlier issued a yellow alert for May 13, cautioning about heavy rains, thunderstorms, and dry gusty winds in specific areas of the city, particularly in Thane and Raigad districts.

