 MP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam

MP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam

The incident was caught on CCTV footage installed near the shop.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An out-of-control car crashed into a shop in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The incident was caught on CCTV footage installed near the shop.

Fortunately, the driver narrowly escaped harm as the car's airbags deployed. The incident occurred at Mastana Chowk in the Ranji police station area. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Man Climbs Atop Container Train, Holds High Tension Wires To Kill Self; VIDEO Shows...
article-image

The police have taken the car into custody and are currently searching for the driver, who fled after the incident.

The CCTV footage reveals that a red colored car was in high speed when it suddenly crashed into the shop at Jabalpur's mastana chowk. After the collision, the driver came out from the vehicle unharmed, as the airbags of the car deployed. A few passersby stopped to assist the man who was driving the car, and fortunately, no one else was inside the car except for the driver.

Read Also
Indore: Man Arrested For Duping Three Of ₹18 L On Pretext Of Milk Agency  
article-image

Speeding SUV Collision Leaves Two Children Injured in Indore

Two children were injured after a speeding SUV hit a car in Indore a week ago. The incident occurred around 2:30 pm near Banganga police station. One child sustained a swollen liver, while the other was injured in the mouth due to broken glass.

According to information, the incident had occurred around 2:30 pm, and the police could not reach the spot for more than four hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar, Sudama Nagar, VIP Guest...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar, Sudama Nagar, VIP Guest...

MP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam

MP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam

Aarambh’ At RIE: Students Showcase War Scenes Through Costumes At Fashion Show Themed On ‘Iconic...

Aarambh’ At RIE: Students Showcase War Scenes Through Costumes At Fashion Show Themed On ‘Iconic...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Why Has Modi Govt Not Raised Tax For Billionaires Like It Imposes On...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Why Has Modi Govt Not Raised Tax For Billionaires Like It Imposes On...

Guna Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To...

Guna Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To...