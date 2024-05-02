MP: Speeding Car Crashes Into Shop In Jabalpur, Caught On Cam

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An out-of-control car crashed into a shop in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The incident was caught on CCTV footage installed near the shop.

Fortunately, the driver narrowly escaped harm as the car's airbags deployed. The incident occurred at Mastana Chowk in the Ranji police station area. The incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The police have taken the car into custody and are currently searching for the driver, who fled after the incident.

The CCTV footage reveals that a red colored car was in high speed when it suddenly crashed into the shop at Jabalpur's mastana chowk. After the collision, the driver came out from the vehicle unharmed, as the airbags of the car deployed. A few passersby stopped to assist the man who was driving the car, and fortunately, no one else was inside the car except for the driver.

