Indore: Man Arrested For Duping Three Of ₹18 L On Pretext Of Milk Agency |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly duping three persons of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of providing Amul milk agency to them in Tejaji Nagar on Wednesday. According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge IPS Karandeep Singh, Amit Tuteja, a resident of Sarthak Vihar Colony, lodged a complaint on April 24 that accused Anand Chouksey took Rs 8 lakh from him on the pretext of providing the agency to him.

The accused also took Rs 10 lakh from Vishal Rathore and Savita Rathore for the same. However, he did not provide the agency and took money for his personal use. A case under section 420, 406 of the IPC against the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested from his house. He confessed to dupe people of Rs 18 lakh. He is being questioned further.

Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh

A joint team of the Crime Branch and the Chandan Nagar police arrested two persons with brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh on Wednesday. Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said acting on a specific tip-off, two persons named Raja Sisodiya and Monu Aranwal were caught from Chandan Nagar when they reached there to deliver the contraband to a person.

During a search, the police found 115 grams of brown sugar. The value of the drugs is Rs 10 lakh in the international market. The accused were booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

The police said that the accused used to supply the drugs to the youths in the city. The accused are from a criminal background and they were booked for their involvement in some crimes in the city. A bike was also seized from the accused.