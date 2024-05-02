MP: Three Marriage Gardens Declared Unauthorized for Non-Payment of Garbage-Collection Tax in Sagar

Representative Image |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Three marriage gardens in the have been declared unauthorised for not paying garbage-collection charges, official sources said.

Malaiya Marriage Garden, Green Valley Marriage Garden and Radha Krishna Marriage Garden have been declared unauthorised. Each marriage garden has to pay Rs 1.78 lakh, official sources said. Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Rajkumar Khatri directed the owners of these marriage gardens to deposit the garbage-collection tax and served notices on them. Despite getting notices, when they did not pay the garbage-collection taxes, the municipal corporation declared these marriage gardens unauthorised.

The municipal corporation directed the owners of marriage gardens in the city on April 23 that they should deposit garbage-collection tax within three days. When they did not pay the tax, the civic body served notices on the directors of the marriage gardens. They were asked to deposit the tax within three days, but they did not pay any heed to the notices. In the notices, it was stated that if they failed to pay the amount, their licences would be cancelled and the marriage gardens declared unauthorised to operate.

When the issue was raised before revenue officer Brijesh Tiwari, he said the civic body had issued notices to the marriage garden owners, asking them to pay the garbage- collection tax. It was also mentioned in the notices that if they did not pay the charges, their registration organisations will not be renewed, and they would be declared unauthorised, he said. The civic body has declared three marriage gardens unauthorised.