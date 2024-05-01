Bhopal Horror: 8-Year-Old Raped At Boarding School Hostel In Misrod; 3 Including Warden Booked

MP: 8-Year-Old Raped At Private Hostel In Misrod; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heinous crime rocked the state capital, where an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being intoxicated in the hostel of a private boarding school. The incident happened on the hostel campus of a private English medium school in Misrod.

It did not stop here, the child was restricted from talking to her mother after the crime.

The incident happened around 5 days old and came to the fore after a case was registered under section 376 and POCSO Act on Tuesday night. Three accused, including the hostel warden, have been booked.

The matter pertains to Misrod police station area and the victim’s parents had enrolled her in the hostel 15 days ago. It is alleged that 5 days ago, the victim was fed some intoxicating substance in her meal. When the child gained consciousness, she found herself being sexually abused by a man.

Mother reached hostel after being suspicious

According to information, the child was disturbed after the incident and wanted to talk to her mother but she was being restricted from doing so. However, the mother got suspicious and reached the hostel to meet her child only to find out that something had happened to the daughter.

The mother then took the child to JP Hospital where after checkup, the doctor said that there was swelling and bleeding in the girl's private parts. “The hostel management wasn't letting me talk to my daughter, and when I managed to do so, she started to cry on video call and complained of a stomach pain,” said the mother.

‘SI pressured the hospital not to lodge a complaint’ alleged the mother

The mother also alleged that Misrod police station SI Prakash Rajput had pressured the hospital not to lodge a complaint. Whereas, SI Shweta Sharma said that an FIR has been registered in this matter and action will be taken on the basis of investigation.

However, the school director Priyanka Modi has denied all the allegations. She said that they have been running the school for 28 years. No such incident has happened till date. “If the allegations are proven right, we are with the girl. I am also a woman,” said the director.