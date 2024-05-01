Bhopal: Suicide Near Bhadbhada Bridge; Alcoholic Man Was Troubled Due To Marital Discord, Says Police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 40-year-old man, who died after consuming poison on Sunday night near Bhadbhada bridge, was troubled due to frequent disputes with his wife, owing to which he took the extreme step, the police concluded during a probe on Tuesday. As per Ratibad police, the deceased Ajay Sharma, son of a retired assistant sub inspector of police (ASI), was a property dealer.

Ajay was an alcoholic and this had led to matrimonial discord between him and his wife, police said quoting his brother. The man had called up his brother and informed him about consuming the poison, they added. The man while heading home in Neelbad on Sunday night, had stopped his bike near Bhadbhada bridge where he consumed poison. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital by the passersby. Ajay breathed his last on Monday morning.

During the probe, Ajay’s brother told the police that he used to have frequent arguments with his wife as he was an alcohol addict. Troubled due to the same, he had consumed poison, and had called him up after doing so. Ajay is survived by his wife and a 12-year-old son.

Youth hangs self at home, no suicide note found

A 26-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in PC Nagar area of Habibganj on Monday late night, the police said, adding that his kin discovered him hanging on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Deepak Ginare, was a daily wage labourer and resided in PC Nagar along with his brother and mother.

On Monday night, he returned home and went to his room to sleep. On Tuesday morning his mother and brother spotted him hanging to the ceiling of the room. As no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. The reason behind his extreme step is being probed, said police.