MP: PM Modi Praises Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Leadership in A Letter Ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday in which he praised the latter’s long political experience as four-time CM and his tenure in student politics and BJP organisation.

He said Chouhan developed Madhya Pradesh significantly, which once was a bimaru (backward) state. He said Chouhan as CM implemented schemes to empower women, children and youths. “People consider you as a family member and affectionately call you Mama,” Modi stated in the letter. He praised Chouhan’s contribution in agriculture and related fields and said he emerged as inspirational person in the sector.

“I am confident that you will come to parliament after taking people’s blessings and in new government, we will try to fulfil aspirations of people,” Modi said. The Prime Minister gave best wishes to Chouhan for victory in Lok Sabha election.

Women’s Present

Ex- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was emotionally moved when a group of women presented a small sack of wheat to him during Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Silwani on Tuesday.

They wished him well in the election. Later, he said money earned from small sack of wheat will be used for girls’ welfare.