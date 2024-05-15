Navi Mumbai Shocker: 6-Year-Old Shoots Intimate Video, Couple Booked | Representational Image

The Uran police have booked a 25-year-old woman and her 35-year-old male friend for asking her six-year-old son to shoot their intimate videos. The case was registered after the Panvel sessions court directed the police to do so.

As per a police officer, the mother had registered a case against the co-accused male friend of raping her a month ago. During the case, the video was submitted in the court as evidence. The court found that the video was being shot by a third person. “On being asked, the woman informed the court that her son had shot the video. When questioned, the boy said he had done so on the behest of his ‘uncle’ (the co-accused),” the officer added.

On learning that a minor boy was made to shoot two obscene videos, the court, while hearing the man’s bail application in the rape case, directed the police to register the FIR, following which the Uran police registered the case on Tuesday.

The woman’s husband had abandoned her and their son nearly six months ago. No arrests have been made in the case yet, the police said. The accused have been booked under section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.