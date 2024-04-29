Navi Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested And Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal police has arrested a 40 year old businessman from Ulwe who sexually abused a seven year old neighbour. The accused, a resident of sector 19, Ulwe had invited his seven year old neighbour's daughter home to play chess while his family was away on Saturday evening. The accused then took her to the bedroom and sexually abused her. After half an hour when the child went back home, she seemed to be afraid which her mother noticed and coaxed her to speak after which she revealed.

The child also informed her mother that the neighbouring man had done similar act last year as well and had asked her to not tell anyone about the same. “She was made to believe by the accused that it was a secret game between them which no one else should know about. After the parent approached us with the case, we registered it and arrested the accused,” senior police inspector Satish Kadam from NRI Coastal police station said.

The accused has been arrested under the sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).