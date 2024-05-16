Mumbai News: NCPA Comes Back With Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav

Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav | NCPA (Website)

After a resounding success last year, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)’s Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav will return from May 17 to 19. Born out of the objective to inspire, encourage, and support Marathi theatre, the three-day festival will encompass a variety of activities such as poetry readings, venue tours, workshops and plays which represent the vibrance of the theatre community.

The festival will open with the premiere of Patra Patri, a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the changing times, delivered through handwritten letters with two stalwarts Vijay Kenkre and Dilip Prabhavalkar. In stark contrast to this humorous offering is ‘Kavi Jaato Tenvha’, a musical play-reading on the poetic works of Manik Sitaram Godghate, known by his pen name Grace. The festival also offers two workshops for those wanting to spend their weekend learning the craft of theatre, one on the fundamentals of acting by renowned actor Priyadarshan Jadhav and the other being stage design by noted art director Macchindra Shinde.

Read Also NCPA And Citi India Announce Scholarship For Young Hindustani Musicians

Bruce Guthrie, head of Theatre & Films, NCPA, said, “The NCPA's commitment to Marathi theatre and cultural groups is demonstrated through initiatives like Pratibimb. This festival aims to preserve and nurture Maharashtrian culture. It is a celebration and a collaboration between the NCPA and established and emerging artists, creating a vibrant space for artistic expression in the Marathi theatre community.

This year's Pratibimb festival upholds this tradition by featuring two intriguing love stories with unconventional twists. Playwright Irawati Karnik, renowned for delving into the complexities of human behaviour and relationships, presents her highly acclaimed work, ‘Jar Tar Chi Goshta’. Complementing this, Niranjan Pedanekar's "Love is Hanikarak" offers a darker perspective on love, examining how pain and brokenness can forge unconventional bonds that transcend societal norms like marriage

Emerging from the NCPA's prestigious ‘Darpan’ playwriting competition, ‘Golkonda Diamonds’ by Yogeshwar Bendre will take the centre stage. This thought-provoking drama explores the perennial struggle of individuals against the overwhelming forces of the system. Building on the success of last year's winning play, ‘Kalgitura’, by Datta Patil, the festival also presents "Dagad aani Maati." This latest work by Patil delves deeper into themes of provenance and identity.

Rajeshri Shinde, festival director, said, “The responses from the previous years of Pratibimb have been encouraging and we are excited to present the upcoming edition to the theatre-loving community in Maharashtra. This year’s festival will be one of the most ambitious versions of Pratibimb created so far. A vibrant festival space, a welcoming hub for artists, theatre groups, workshop facilitators, and audiences alike; it is truly a community celebration of Marathi culture.”