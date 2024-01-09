 NCPA And Citi India Announce Scholarship For Young Hindustani Musicians
The scholarship has a monthly value of Rs. 10,000 and is available for a period of two years.

In order to encourage young talent to actively participate in advanced training in the field of Hindustani music (vocal khayal / dhrupad, melody instruments Sitar, Sarod, Violin, Flute, Harmonium, etc.), the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India jointly announced a scholarship programme. Indian and Western classical music initiatives have been actively promoted by the NCPA and Citi India on a regular basis.

How to apply?

In order to apply, candidates must email their application to ncpascholarships@gmail.com along with a biographical statement about their experience in music education. If you would like to apply offline for the Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Young Musicians 2020–21 (Hindustani Music), you can do so by December 31, 2019, at the latest, to The National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants from all over India between the ages of 18 and 35 are eligible for the scholarship to study Hindustani music. Applications for the scholarship must be submitted by January 10th. The scholarship has a monthly value of Rs. 10,000 and is available for a period of two years.

The application needs to include information about the applicant, including name, date of birth, address, phone number, professional background, email address, list of teachers or mentors in music, total years of training, and information about accomplishments, awards, scholarships, and performances. When applying for the scholarship, a biodata sheet with all information in the listing format is required.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for the scholarship will be informed via email or telephone. Those who are selected will need to appear at the NCPA, Mumbai, for an audition which will be organized in February. The decision taken by the NCPA Selection Committee will be final.

