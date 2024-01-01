L’Oréal India Opens Applications For 2023 ‘ For Young Women In Science’ Scholarship, Apply Now

(Representative Image)

L’Oréal India has announced the opening of applications for the 2023 edition of the ‘For Young Women in Science’ Scholarship (FYWIS). Those interested in applying for the scholarship can do so through the official website at foryoungwomeninscience.co.in. The deadline for applications is January 7, 2024.

This scholarship is specifically for female students who have completed Class 12 (Science stream) with at least 85% marks in PCM/PCB/PCMB in the current academic year (2021-22). Moreover, applicants must have secured admission to an undergraduate (bachelor’s) program in a science-related field at a recognized college/university in India for the academic year 2022-23.

The scholarship will be awarded only to female students whose yearly household income is below Rs 6 lakh.

After reviewing and selecting the received applications, chosen candidates will participate in a phone interview. Following this, the selected candidates and their parents will be asked to attend an in-person interview with a panel of distinguished scientists, educators, journalists, and others.

This year, the jury round will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing candidates to choose between attending in person at various locations including Mumbai, New Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, or participating virtually.

The program was established in 2003 and has continually supported young women in pursuing undergraduate studies in science and related fields.