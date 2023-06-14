Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues Flood Alert For 4 Districts As Cyclonic Storm Approaches; Check Details Here

Cyclone Biparjoy |

As the state of Gujarat prepares for the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a flood alert for several districts. The IMD has warned that Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts could experience heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 20 cm on June 15, leading to the risk of low-lying flooding. Authorities anticipate extensive damage due to the cyclone, particularly in these districts.

Flood Alert and Risk of Extensive Damage

The IMD has issued a flood alert for Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts, where over 20 cm of rainfall is expected. This intense precipitation, uncommon for this time of year, increases the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra emphasized the potential for extensive damage, including to crops, houses, roads, electricity and communication infrastructure, and the flooding of escape routes.

Evacuation and Precautionary Measures

Considering the severity of Cyclone Biparjoy, authorities have recommended the evacuation of populations residing in low-lying areas. The IMD predicts the possibility of tidal waves reaching heights of up to six meters along the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch. Precautionary measures are being implemented to safeguard residents and mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

Intensity and Landfall Predictions

Cyclone Biparjoy, initially classified as an extremely severe cyclone, has weakened to a very severe cyclone. It is forecasted to make landfall between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan near the Jakhau Port (Gujarat) on the evening of June 15.

The cyclone is expected to bring sustained winds of 125-150 kmph. The IMD advises residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.

Sea Conditions and Recommendations

Sea conditions in the northeast and east-central Arabian Sea are described as phenomenal, with waves reaching heights of 10 to 14 meters. In response, the IMD has recommended the suspension of all activities, including oil exploration, ship movement, and fishing, until June 15. These precautions are essential to ensure the safety of marine operations and prevent any potential disasters.