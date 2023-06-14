Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Nearly 30,000 People Evacuated, Disaster Response Teams On Standby As Gujarat Braces For Storm; Check Details Inside

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Nearly 30,000 People Evacuated, Disaster Response Teams On Standby As Gujarat Braces For Storm; Check |

An evacuation operation is currently in progress in Gujarat's low-lying areas as Cyclone Biparjoy draws closer to the shores. The storm is anticipated to make landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, as well as adjacent areas in Pakistan, on June 15.

Efforts to Ensure Safety

According to the Gujarat government, approximately 30,000 individuals have been relocated from the vulnerable coastal regions. Additionally, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that a significant number of animals, both large and small, have also been moved to safety.

#WATCH | Junagadh, Gujarat: Residents of coastal areas being shifted to shelters as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies pic.twitter.com/iZvGSytVUV — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

#WATCH | High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies



(Visuals from Dwarka) pic.twitter.com/J6KfqJZmJd — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

#WATCH | High tide waves hit Gujarat as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm



(Visuals from Dwarka) pic.twitter.com/4c8roLFre1 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

Preparedness Measures By Disaster Assistance Forces

Multiple teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby to respond to the cyclone. The army has collaborated with civil administration and disaster response forces to plan relief operations. Flood relief columns have been positioned strategically to provide assistance. The authorities are taking all necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

Train Cancellations

In light of Cyclone Biparjoy, Western Railways has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations. Sixty-nine trains have been cancelled, while 32 trains have been short-terminated and 26 trains will have their origin points adjusted. These actions aim to safeguard the well-being of commuters and maintain the efficiency of train operations during the cyclone.

Health Minister Assesses Preparedness

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kandla Port to assess the preparations being made for Cyclone Biparjoy in Kachchh. This visit demonstrates the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive readiness to minimize the cyclone's impact on the region.

Loss of Lives and Property

Tragically, seven fatalities have already been reported as a direct consequence of the approaching cyclonic storm. Four boys drowned near Mumbai's Juhu Beach while venturing into the sea amid increasingly fierce waves. Additionally, two children and their mother lost their lives when a tree fell on them due to strong winds while they were riding a bike.

