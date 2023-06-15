 As Cyclone Biparjoy Approaches Gujarat, Coast Guard On High Alert, Resources Deployed; Official Says Cyclonic Storm Could Cause Tidal Wave Upto 6 Meters High
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Residents living near shore are being evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat's coasts | PTI

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to make landfall with wind speeds ranging from 120-150 kmph and the potential to generate tidal waves of 5-6 meters, the Coast Guard has announced. Inspector General Manish Pathak assured that preparations have been made, with 500 personnel, 23 disaster relief teams, 7 aircraft, and 6 helicopters ready to tackle the cyclone's aftermath.

Coast Guard Ensures Safety Measures

Inspector General Manish Pathak was quoted in a report by NDTV that the Coast Guard has taken necessary precautions to ensure the safety of individuals, urging people to avoid venturing out to sea. With advanced alerts, multiple agencies are working in coordination to minimize the cyclone's impact and prevent damage.

Resources Deployed by the Coast Guard

Inspector General Pathak outlined the resources deployed by the Coast Guard, including a ship, 500 personnel, 29 Gemini boats, 8 in-shore patrol vessels, 4 fast patrol vessels, and 200 life jackets. In addition, standby aircraft and helicopters are strategically positioned in Gujarat and Daman.

Impending Landfall and Weather Forecast

Cyclone Biparjoy is currently less than 200 km away from the Gujarat coast. The India Meteorological Department predicts its trajectory to cross Saurashtra, Kutch, and the adjacent Pakistan coast between Mandvi and Karachi from 4 to 8 pm.

As the cyclone approaches the coast, the weather office warns of increasing rainfall intensity, with areas in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Evacuation Efforts and Temporary Shelters

To ensure the safety of residents, the government has relocated 74,345 individuals to temporary shelters in Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath districts. This proactive measure aims to mitigate potential risks and protect vulnerable communities from the cyclone's impact.

