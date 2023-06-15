 Cyclone Biparjoy: TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCyclone Biparjoy: TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region

Cyclone Biparjoy: TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region

According to the officials, the decision will give special relief to the exam candidates of the districts of Kutch and Saurashtra region. Candidates who could not make preparations including readings due to the impact of possible storms will also get ample time for preparation.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region due to Cyclone Biparjoy |

Gandhinagar: The mains examination of the Teacher Aptitude Test (Secondary) TAT(S) that was supposed to be held in the state on June 18 has been postponed to June 25, an official said on Wednesday. The decision was made in the wake of the impending cyclone 'Biparjoy.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "An important decision has been taken to hold the mains examination of TAT(S) on 25/06/2023 by postponing this main examination in view of the prevailing situation of Cyclone Biporjoy."

According to the officials, the decision will give special relief to the exam candidates of the districts of Kutch and Saurashtra region. Candidates who could not make preparations including readings due to the impact of possible storms will also get ample time for preparation.

Read Also
Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple In Gujarat To Remain Closed For Devotees Today
article-image

Due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy,' as many as 13 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the state.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi informed ANI that various teams of NDRF and 13 SDRF teams have been deployed in Gujarat.

As far as evacuation is concerned, the process has been underway for the past 2 days and more than 45000 people have been shifted to safe places in the entire state.

Read Also
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy Approaches Gujarat, State Braces For Landfall, Nearly 74,000...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biparjoy: TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region

Cyclone Biparjoy: TATS Mains Examination Postponed in Districts of Kutch and Saurashtra Region

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady; Apply Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration Last Day Toady; Apply Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Answer Key Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link

By a Teen, For The Teen : 18 YO Authors Second Self Help Book

By a Teen, For The Teen : 18 YO Authors Second Self Help Book

Chhattisgarh: Schools across state to open on June 26

Chhattisgarh: Schools across state to open on June 26