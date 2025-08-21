 ECI Says Bihar CEO Received 70,895 Claims And Objections On Draft Rolls, No Party Filed Any So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaECI Says Bihar CEO Received 70,895 Claims And Objections On Draft Rolls, No Party Filed Any So Far

ECI Says Bihar CEO Received 70,895 Claims And Objections On Draft Rolls, No Party Filed Any So Far

The poll body underlined that no political party has filed any complaint or objection even after 21 days of the draft rolls being published on August 1. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open until September 1.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | X @ANI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said the office of the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has so far received 70,895 claims and objections from individual voters seeking inclusion or deletion of names in the state’s draft electoral rolls.

Of these, 3,449 applications have been disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

The poll body underlined that no political party has filed any complaint or objection even after 21 days of the draft rolls being published on August 1. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open until September 1.

According to the rules, claims and objections are decided seven days after verification of supporting documents is completed.

FPJ Shorts
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
Read Also
Jammu & Kashmir Govt Orders Strict FSSAI Compliance After Rotten Meat Scandal, Warns Of Heavy Fines...
article-image

Meanwhile, the Commission said that since August 1, as many as 2,28,793 new electors -- those who turned 18 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise -- have applied for inclusion in the rolls.

The ECI has provided a month-long opportunity for individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to file objections or seek corrections. Of these BLAs, the RJD has 47,506, the Congress 17,549, and Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

The Commission stressed that despite repeated appeals, parties have not participated actively in the revision exercise.

“Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party,” the EC said in a statement.

Read Also
Karnataka BJP Launches ‘Dharma Yatra’ To Dharmasthala, Vows To Counter Propaganda Against Temple...
article-image

The poll panel further clarified that electoral rolls are prepared strictly as per law.

Any eligible voter left out can submit Form 6 with a copy of Aadhaar by September 1.

If any ineligible name has been included, objections can be filed through Form 7 by an elector of the concerned Assembly constituency.

BLAs of recognised parties can also submit Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters.

Read Also
'Lady Lawyers Who Winked At Me Got Favourable Orders': Former SC Justice Markandey Katju Draws...
article-image

Even non-electors of that constituency can file objections with a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the RER 1960, the ECI statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...