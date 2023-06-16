Cyclone Biparjoy Approaches Rajasthan As It Weakens; IMD Issues Red Alert For Parts Of State

Residents living near shore are being evacuated as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches Gujarat's coasts | PTI

Authorities have issued a 'red' alert for certain areas of Rajasthan, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday due to the approaching cyclone Biparjoy. The districts of Barmer and Jalore are under 'red' alert for Friday, while Jodhpur, Pali, and Nagaur are under 'red' alert for Saturday. Additionally, an 'orange' alert has been issued for Rajsamand on Friday and will come into effect for Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, and Nagaur on Saturday.

Preparations and Deployments

State Chief Secretary held a meeting with district collectors to review preparedness. Nine companies of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across various districts. Eight SDRF companies will be stationed in Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and one NDRF company in Ajmer. Evacuation instructions have been issued for low-lying waterlogged areas in Barmer and Jalore.

Restrictions and Review

Adventure activities and tourist trips have been banned from Friday to Sunday in districts under the 'red' and 'orange' alerts. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted a high-level meeting to review preparations for dealing with the cyclone's impact.

Cyclone Biparjoy's Path

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall at Gujarat's Jakhau Port on Thursday evening. Its effects will now reach southwestern part of Rajasthan. By Friday afternoon, the cyclone will enter Rajasthan as a depression and transform into a low-pressure area near Jodhpur on Saturday. Wind speeds of up to 70 km/h and the possibility of storms are anticipated.

Impact and Precautions

Sirohi district experienced rain and strong winds on Wednesday, causing inconvenience and damage. An alert has been issued in the district, advising people to stay indoors. Barmer, Jalore, Pali, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner districts have issued advisories and instructed residents to exercise extra vigilance on Friday and Saturday. Emergency flood control room numbers have been provided, and public announcements are being made in Bikaner to raise awareness.